Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) PT Raised to C$21.00

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at CIBC from C$19.00 to C$21.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target points to a potential upside of 22.16% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on MI.UN. Raymond James lifted their price target on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$19.25 to C$20.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Desjardins lifted their price target on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$17.50 to C$19.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Laurentian lifted their price target on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$15.75 to C$19.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$17.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Monday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$20.10.
Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario to own income-producing multi-residential properties located in urban markets in Canada. The REIT owns a portfolio of high-quality income-producing multi-residential rental properties located in Toronto, Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton.
