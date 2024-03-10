Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW) Insider Sells $17,356.33 in Stock

Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW – Get Free Report) insider Joseph Duane Matheny sold 2,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.69, for a total value of $17,356.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 123,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $948,369.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Joseph Duane Matheny also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, February 13th, Joseph Duane Matheny sold 37,152 shares of Mister Car Wash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.93, for a total transaction of $331,767.36.
- On Thursday, January 25th, Joseph Duane Matheny sold 74,304 shares of Mister Car Wash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.98, for a total transaction of $667,249.92.
- On Tuesday, January 16th, Joseph Duane Matheny sold 37,152 shares of Mister Car Wash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total transaction of $310,219.20.
- On Thursday, December 14th, Joseph Duane Matheny sold 11,319 shares of Mister Car Wash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total transaction of $91,344.33.
- On Monday, December 11th, Joseph Duane Matheny sold 32,080 shares of Mister Car Wash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.97, for a total value of $255,677.60.
- On Friday, December 8th, Joseph Duane Matheny sold 14,000 shares of Mister Car Wash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.97, for a total value of $111,580.00.
Mister Car Wash Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of NYSE:MCW opened at $7.67 on Friday. Mister Car Wash, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.80 and a fifty-two week high of $10.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.31. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.96, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.67.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages have weighed in on MCW. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Mister Car Wash in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Mister Car Wash from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a research note on Friday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.50 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.83.
Read Our Latest Research Report on MCW
About Mister Car Wash
Mister Car Wash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company serves individual retail and corporate customers. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc in March 2021.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Mister Car Wash
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/4 – 3/8
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- What is a Microcap Stock? Everything You Need to Know
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- How to Invest in Casino Stocks: Pros and Cons and More
Receive News & Ratings for Mister Car Wash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mister Car Wash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.