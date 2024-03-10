Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW) Insider Sells $17,356.33 in Stock

Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW – Get Free Report) insider Joseph Duane Matheny sold 2,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.69, for a total value of $17,356.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 123,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $948,369.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Joseph Duane Matheny also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 13th, Joseph Duane Matheny sold 37,152 shares of Mister Car Wash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.93, for a total transaction of $331,767.36.

On Thursday, January 25th, Joseph Duane Matheny sold 74,304 shares of Mister Car Wash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.98, for a total transaction of $667,249.92.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Joseph Duane Matheny sold 37,152 shares of Mister Car Wash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total transaction of $310,219.20.

On Thursday, December 14th, Joseph Duane Matheny sold 11,319 shares of Mister Car Wash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total transaction of $91,344.33.

On Monday, December 11th, Joseph Duane Matheny sold 32,080 shares of Mister Car Wash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.97, for a total value of $255,677.60.

On Friday, December 8th, Joseph Duane Matheny sold 14,000 shares of Mister Car Wash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.97, for a total value of $111,580.00.

Mister Car Wash Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:MCW opened at $7.67 on Friday. Mister Car Wash, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.80 and a fifty-two week high of $10.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.31. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.96, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Mister Car Wash by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mister Car Wash by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 45,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Mister Car Wash by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 272,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in Mister Car Wash by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 50,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Mister Car Wash by 11.8% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MCW. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Mister Car Wash in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Mister Car Wash from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a research note on Friday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.50 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.83.

About Mister Car Wash

Mister Car Wash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company serves individual retail and corporate customers. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc in March 2021.

