Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.10.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Mobileye Global from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Bank of America lowered Mobileye Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $47.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Mobileye Global from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Mobileye Global in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Mobileye Global from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th.

In other Mobileye Global news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.75 per share, with a total value of $99,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 129,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,582,386.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Mobileye Global by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC grew its position in Mobileye Global by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 11,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Mobileye Global by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP grew its position in Mobileye Global by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 14,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in Mobileye Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. 14.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mobileye Global stock opened at $27.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -689.83, a PEG ratio of 13.30 and a beta of -0.32. Mobileye Global has a 52-week low of $23.49 and a 52-week high of $47.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.13.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. Mobileye Global had a positive return on equity of 2.91% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. The company had revenue of $637.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $637.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. Mobileye Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mobileye Global will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Mobileye Global Inc engages in the development and deployment of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company offers Driver Assist, which comprise ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

