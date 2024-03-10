Model N (NYSE:MODN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 192,050 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the previous session’s volume of 270,007 shares.The stock last traded at $25.30 and had previously closed at $24.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MODN shares. StockNews.com downgraded Model N from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 12th. JMP Securities downgraded Model N from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Model N from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Model N from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Model N has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.30.

Model N Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The company has a market cap of $977.70 million, a P/E ratio of -29.82 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.40 and a 200 day moving average of $25.33.

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $63.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.12 million. Model N had a negative net margin of 12.48% and a positive return on equity of 5.79%. On average, equities analysts predict that Model N, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CRO Christopher Lyon sold 7,862 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.38, for a total value of $207,399.56. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 237,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,274,351.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CRO Christopher Lyon sold 7,862 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.38, for a total transaction of $207,399.56. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 237,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,274,351.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jason Blessing sold 27,446 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.38, for a total value of $724,025.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 903,451 shares in the company, valued at $23,833,037.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,455 shares of company stock valued at $1,512,844 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Model N in the fourth quarter worth about $31,799,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Model N by 1,414.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 702,471 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,492,000 after purchasing an additional 656,093 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Model N by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,824,894 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $103,004,000 after purchasing an additional 507,090 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Model N by 14.6% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,310,207 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $80,802,000 after purchasing an additional 421,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Model N by 13.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,949,847 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $100,973,000 after purchasing an additional 343,775 shares in the last quarter.

Model N Company Profile

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims on a timely basis and at correct rates for government Medicaid programs, as well as Validata, State Pricing Transparency Management, Advanced Membership Management, and Intelligence Cloud.

Further Reading

