MoneyLion (NYSE:ML) Hits New 1-Year High After Earnings Beat

Posted by on Mar 10th, 2024

MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:MLGet Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $71.62 and last traded at $67.27, with a volume of 42674 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $67.36.

The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.20. MoneyLion had a negative net margin of 10.69% and a negative return on equity of 11.97%. The company had revenue of $112.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($3.00) earnings per share.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ML shares. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of MoneyLion in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of MoneyLion from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of MoneyLion from $30.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of MoneyLion from $30.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MoneyLion

Institutional Trading of MoneyLion

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in MoneyLion by 11.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,199,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,533,000 after acquiring an additional 612,935 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC increased its stake in MoneyLion by 12.3% during the first quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 4,315,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,831,000 after purchasing an additional 471,848 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in MoneyLion by 4.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,791,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after purchasing an additional 125,746 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in MoneyLion by 5.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,457,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 128,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in MoneyLion by 623.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,299,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119,676 shares during the last quarter. 24.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MoneyLion Stock Up 10.6 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.09. The stock has a market cap of $765.76 million, a P/E ratio of -15.55 and a beta of 2.64.

MoneyLion Company Profile

MoneyLion Company Profile

MoneyLion Inc provides a digital financial platform. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include roarmoney, a digital demand deposit account; instacash, a cash advance product that gives customers early access to their recurring income deposits; Credit Builder Plus; MoneyLion Investing, an online investment account that offers access to separately managed accounts invested based on model exchange-traded fund portfolios; and MoneyLion Crypto, an online cryptocurrency account.

Further Reading

