MoneyLion (NYSE:ML) Hits New 1-Year High After Earnings Beat

MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $71.62 and last traded at $67.27, with a volume of 42674 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $67.36.

The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.20. MoneyLion had a negative net margin of 10.69% and a negative return on equity of 11.97%. The company had revenue of $112.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($3.00) earnings per share.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ML shares. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of MoneyLion in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of MoneyLion from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of MoneyLion from $30.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of MoneyLion from $30.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.25.

Institutional Trading of MoneyLion

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in MoneyLion by 11.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,199,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,533,000 after acquiring an additional 612,935 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC increased its stake in MoneyLion by 12.3% during the first quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 4,315,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,831,000 after purchasing an additional 471,848 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in MoneyLion by 4.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,791,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after purchasing an additional 125,746 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in MoneyLion by 5.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,457,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 128,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in MoneyLion by 623.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,299,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119,676 shares during the last quarter. 24.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MoneyLion Stock Up 10.6 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.09. The stock has a market cap of $765.76 million, a P/E ratio of -15.55 and a beta of 2.64.

MoneyLion Company Profile

MoneyLion Inc provides a digital financial platform. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include roarmoney, a digital demand deposit account; instacash, a cash advance product that gives customers early access to their recurring income deposits; Credit Builder Plus; MoneyLion Investing, an online investment account that offers access to separately managed accounts invested based on model exchange-traded fund portfolios; and MoneyLion Crypto, an online cryptocurrency account.

