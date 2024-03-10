Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on MWA. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Mueller Water Products from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Mueller Water Products from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

Mueller Water Products Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:MWA opened at $15.74 on Friday. Mueller Water Products has a 12-month low of $12.11 and a 12-month high of $16.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 31.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 6.35%. The business had revenue of $256.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.64 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mueller Water Products will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mueller Water Products

In related news, SVP Todd P. Helms sold 37,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total transaction of $560,550.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $623,892.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Mueller Water Products news, CAO Suzanne G. Smith sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total value of $42,252.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,208 shares in the company, valued at $48,408.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Todd P. Helms sold 37,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total transaction of $560,550.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,181 shares in the company, valued at $623,892.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 81,463 shares of company stock worth $1,218,642. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mueller Water Products

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MWA. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 580.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 12,719 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 65.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 28,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 11,270 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 75,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 21,068 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in Mueller Water Products in the 1st quarter worth about $2,116,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 76,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 27,589 shares during the last quarter.

About Mueller Water Products

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions.

