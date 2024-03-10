National Bankshares Lowers AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) Price Target to C$22.00

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$24.50 to C$22.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 1.20% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ACQ. Acumen Capital boosted their price objective on AutoCanada from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Scotiabank cut their target price on AutoCanada from C$35.00 to C$26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. ATB Capital lowered their price target on AutoCanada from C$70.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Cormark dropped their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$33.00 to C$29.50 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of AutoCanada to C$23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AutoCanada has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$27.10.

AutoCanada stock opened at C$21.74 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$21.84 and its 200-day moving average price is C$22.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 396.08. The company has a market cap of C$513.28 million, a PE ratio of 10.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.62. AutoCanada has a twelve month low of C$15.14 and a twelve month high of C$27.54.

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection, after-market products, and auction services.

