National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) Shares Bought by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in National Grid were worth $756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Grid in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,775,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of National Grid by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,648,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,962,000 after acquiring an additional 318,533 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of National Grid by 97.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 3,498 shares during the period. Beck Bode LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Grid in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,741,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of National Grid by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 155,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,455,000 after acquiring an additional 43,702 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

NGG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,201.67.

National Grid stock opened at $68.80 on Friday. National Grid plc has a 12-month low of $56.40 and a 12-month high of $74.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.54.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

