Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 113,465 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 21% from the previous session’s volume of 143,593 shares.The stock last traded at $42.08 and had previously closed at $40.89.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Navios Maritime Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.95.

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The shipping company reported $4.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $1.74. Navios Maritime Partners had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 33.18%. The firm had revenue of $327.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Navios Maritime Partners L.P. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. Navios Maritime Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.42%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMM. GTS Securities LLC bought a new position in Navios Maritime Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $1,163,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Navios Maritime Partners by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,873 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 4,533 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in Navios Maritime Partners by 135.5% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 21,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 12,600 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Navios Maritime Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $782,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Navios Maritime Partners by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 48,948 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.43% of the company’s stock.

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of liquid and dry cargo commodities, including crude oil, refined petroleum, chemicals, iron ore, coal, grain, fertilizer, and containers, as well as charters its vessels under short, medium, and longer-term charters.

