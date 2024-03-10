NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) Sees Large Volume Increase

NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 23,166 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the previous session’s volume of 32,071 shares.The stock last traded at $28.75 and had previously closed at $28.91.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $29.50 target price on shares of NeoGames in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

NeoGames Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $965.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 30.24 and a beta of 1.15.

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $47.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.95 million. NeoGames had a negative net margin of 9.54% and a positive return on equity of 9.15%. Research analysts anticipate that NeoGames S.A. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of NeoGames

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NGMS. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of NeoGames by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of NeoGames by 226.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 53,076 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of NeoGames by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NeoGames by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 679,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,492,000 after purchasing an additional 23,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of NeoGames in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,296,000.

NeoGames Company Profile

NeoGames SA provides iLottery solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of games through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices. It also develops and operates online lotteries and games that allows lottery operators to distribute lottery products through online sales channels using the company's technology.

See Also

