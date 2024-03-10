Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Neonode Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NEON opened at $1.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.64. Neonode has a 52-week low of $1.02 and a 52-week high of $8.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.58 million, a PE ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 2.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Neonode

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Neonode by 15.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 140,915 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 19,245 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Neonode by 32.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 124,431 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 30,667 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Neonode by 10.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 97,444 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 8,884 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Neonode in the first quarter worth about $502,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Neonode in the fourth quarter worth about $288,000. Institutional investors own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Neonode Company Profile

Neonode Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops optical sensing solutions for contactless touch, touch, and gesture sensing in the United States, Japan, South Korea, Switzerland, Germany, France, Sweden, China, and internationally. It also offers software solutions for machine perception to detect and track persons and objects in video streams from cameras and other types of imagers.

