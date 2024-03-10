Neumora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NMRA) Hits New 52-Week High on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRA – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $20.13 and last traded at $20.05, with a volume of 35894 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.00.

The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Neumora Therapeutics

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Neumora Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Neumora Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Neumora Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Neumora Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Neumora Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000.

Neumora Therapeutics Trading Down 5.3 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.72.

About Neumora Therapeutics

Neumora Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic treatments for brain diseases, neuropsychiatric disorders, and neurodegenerative diseases. The company develops navacaprant (NMRA-140), a novel once-daily oral kappa opioid receptor antagonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of major depressive disorder.

