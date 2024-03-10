Nexstar Media Group, Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $3.27 Per Share (NASDAQ:NXST)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) – Barrington Research issued their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Nexstar Media Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 6th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $3.27 for the quarter. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Nexstar Media Group’s current full-year earnings is $29.47 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Nexstar Media Group’s Q2 2025 earnings at $4.03 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.95 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $4.49 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $13.73 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on NXST. TheStreet raised Nexstar Media Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.67.

Nexstar Media Group Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ NXST opened at $163.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.98, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.51. Nexstar Media Group has a 1-year low of $132.30 and a 1-year high of $187.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $168.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.42 by ($1.10). Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 7.03%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $8.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Nexstar Media Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $1.69 dividend. This is a positive change from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $6.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.20%.

Insider Transactions at Nexstar Media Group

In other news, insider Sean Compton sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.61, for a total value of $487,830.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,489 shares in the company, valued at $1,543,006.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Nexstar Media Group news, Director Charles Thomas Mcmillen sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.95, for a total transaction of $158,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $556,325. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sean Compton sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.61, for a total value of $487,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,543,006.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,211 shares of company stock worth $9,412,209. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nexstar Media Group

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NXST. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 2.9% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 190,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,322,000 after buying an additional 5,389 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 502,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,063,000 after purchasing an additional 66,645 shares during the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC boosted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 156.5% during the third quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 238,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,218,000 after purchasing an additional 145,617 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Nexstar Media Group during the second quarter valued at about $154,760,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 71.0% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 249,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,796,000 after purchasing an additional 103,636 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

See Also

