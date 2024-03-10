Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) COO Sells $16,746.36 in Stock

Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Free Report) COO Mary S. Chan sold 24,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.68, for a total value of $16,746.36. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 546,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,436.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Nikola Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NKLA opened at $0.67 on Friday. Nikola Co. has a 1-year low of $0.52 and a 1-year high of $3.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.05. Nikola had a negative net margin of 1,475.52% and a negative return on equity of 122.20%. The company had revenue of $11.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.46) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nikola Co. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $1.00 price objective on shares of Nikola in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Nikola in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.75.

Institutional Trading of Nikola

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Nikola by 97.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Nikola during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Nikola by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 79,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 3,523 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Nikola by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 3,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nikola by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 29,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 4,832 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.17% of the company’s stock.

About Nikola

Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that develops energy and transportation solutions. It operates through two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery electric vehicles (BEV) and hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEV) to the trucking sector.

Further Reading

