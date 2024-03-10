ON (ONON) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ON Stock Performance

Shares of ON stock opened at $33.09 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.37. ON has a one year low of $19.90 and a one year high of $37.08. The company has a market cap of $20.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.18, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 2.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ONON has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded ON from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of ON in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Redburn Atlantic reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of ON in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of ON in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of ON in a research report on Monday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ON presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its position in ON by 114.5% in the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 11,028,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,357,000 after purchasing an additional 5,887,034 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in ON by 1,022.9% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,542,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,884,000 after buying an additional 2,315,800 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of ON by 2,918.3% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,844,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783,100 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of ON by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,289,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of ON by 1,189.4% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,499,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383,364 shares during the last quarter. 18.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ON Company Profile

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

