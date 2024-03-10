Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

ONCT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Oncternal Therapeutics to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Brookline Capital Management upgraded Oncternal Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

Oncternal Therapeutics Price Performance

ONCT stock opened at $9.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.66. Oncternal Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $5.22 and a fifty-two week high of $18.20.

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($3.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.09) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.17 million. Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 87.95% and a negative net margin of 5,029.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($4.00) EPS. Research analysts expect that Oncternal Therapeutics will post -11.16 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Oncternal Therapeutics

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $84,000. Richmond Brothers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 658.6% in the second quarter. Richmond Brothers Inc. now owns 291,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 252,670 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 13.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 189,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 21,785 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 1,373.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 166,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 155,014 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $150,000. 16.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oncternal Therapeutics Company Profile

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology therapies for cancers with critical unmet medical needs. The company's clinical pipeline includes zilovertamab, a humanized monoclonal antibody that binds to receptor-tyrosine kinase-like Orphan Receptor 1 (ROR1); and ONCT-216, a small molecule inhibiting the biological activity of ETS-family transcription factor oncoproteins, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial.

