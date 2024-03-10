Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $164.50.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ONTO shares. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Onto Innovation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th.

Onto Innovation Stock Down 5.8 %

Shares of NYSE:ONTO opened at $185.19 on Friday. Onto Innovation has a fifty-two week low of $76.40 and a fifty-two week high of $199.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.92. The company has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a PE ratio of 75.28 and a beta of 1.41.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.07. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The business had revenue of $219.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Onto Innovation will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David Brian Miller sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.49, for a total value of $477,372.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,535,773.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Onto Innovation by 14,819.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 615,575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $94,121,000 after buying an additional 611,449 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Onto Innovation by 55.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,666,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $116,217,000 after buying an additional 592,920 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Onto Innovation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,785,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Onto Innovation by 113.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,074,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $137,068,000 after buying an additional 571,917 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Onto Innovation by 572.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 527,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,392,000 after buying an additional 448,591 shares during the period. 94.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

