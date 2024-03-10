Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 1,192,746 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 32% from the previous session’s volume of 904,517 shares.The stock last traded at $15.75 and had previously closed at $14.46.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OPRA. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Opera from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Opera from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Opera in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price target on the stock.

Opera Stock Performance

Opera Announces Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a current ratio of 2.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.77.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 3rd were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 5.8%. Opera’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.49%.

Institutional Trading of Opera

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Opera in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Opera by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Opera in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in shares of Opera during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Opera by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Opera Company Profile

Opera Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers. It operates in two segments, Browser and News, and Other. The company offers mobile browser products, such as Opera Mini, Opera for Android and iOS, Opera GX Mobile, and Opera Touch; PC browsers, including Opera for Computers and Opera GX; Apex Football; Opera VPN Pro; and Opera News, an AI-powered personalized news discovery and aggregation service.

