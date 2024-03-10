Oportun Financial (OPRT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Oportun Financial Stock Performance

Oportun Financial stock opened at $3.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.68. The stock has a market cap of $123.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.30. Oportun Financial has a fifty-two week low of $2.13 and a fifty-two week high of $7.73.

Get Oportun Financial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on shares of Oportun Financial in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.36.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oportun Financial

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPRT. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Oportun Financial by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 40,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Oportun Financial by 388.5% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 64,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 50,900 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Oportun Financial by 73.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 5,453 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Oportun Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $579,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Oportun Financial by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 1,784 shares during the last quarter. 73.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oportun Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services. It offers personal loans and credit cards. The company serves customers through online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail and Lending as a Service partner locations. Oportun Financial Corporation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Oportun Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oportun Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.