Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) Stock Holdings Decreased by Seven Eight Capital LP

Seven Eight Capital LP decreased its stake in shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report) by 92.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123,667 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Option Care Health were worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OPCH. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Option Care Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $907,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Option Care Health during the first quarter worth $500,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 50,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 4,840 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Option Care Health by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 74,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,181,000 after buying an additional 5,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 77,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares during the period. 94.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on OPCH shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Option Care Health from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Option Care Health from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPCH opened at $32.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.00, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.23 and a 52 week high of $35.74.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 6.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Harry M. Jansen Kraemer, Jr. bought 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.55 per share, for a total transaction of $1,104,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 269,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,503,608.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

