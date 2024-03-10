Oracle (ORCL) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.37 per share for the quarter. Oracle has set its Q3 guidance at $1.35-1.39 EPS.Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.05 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 703.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. On average, analysts expect Oracle to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:ORCL opened at $112.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.06, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.96. Oracle has a twelve month low of $82.04 and a twelve month high of $127.54.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 11th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 44.20%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ORCL shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Oracle from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of Oracle from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Oracle from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Oracle from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.00.

In related news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total transaction of $1,728,126.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,686,421.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Garner Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its stake in Oracle by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 428 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

