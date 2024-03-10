Overseas Shipholding Group (OSG) to Release Earnings on Monday

Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, March 11th. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Overseas Shipholding Group Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of NYSE OSG opened at $6.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Overseas Shipholding Group has a 12 month low of $3.32 and a 12 month high of $6.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $435.67 million, a PE ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.10.
Overseas Shipholding Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, December 6th that allows the company to repurchase $25.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to repurchase up to 7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.
Insider Activity at Overseas Shipholding Group
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Overseas Shipholding Group by 568.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,195 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 5,268 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 7.9% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 77,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 5,626 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,190,525 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,488,000 after buying an additional 5,950 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 3.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 254,018 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.21% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Overseas Shipholding Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th.
About Overseas Shipholding Group
Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels in the United States. Its vessels are engaged in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the United States flag trade. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned or operated a fleet of 21 vessels totaling an aggregate of approximately 1.5 million deadweight tons.
