PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Receives $104.96 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $104.96.
Several research firms have commented on PCAR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $93.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PCAR. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of PACCAR by 188.5% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of PACCAR by 61.9% during the third quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR during the first quarter worth about $33,000. 65.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
PACCAR stock opened at $114.65 on Thursday. PACCAR has a fifty-two week low of $67.48 and a fifty-two week high of $116.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $103.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.56. The company has a market capitalization of $60.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.91.
PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.45. PACCAR had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 33.17%. The firm had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that PACCAR will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.31%.
PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.
