Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Shares Purchased by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 94.6% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 33.3% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 90.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 14,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $2,466,395.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 183,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,967,034. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Robert P. Mundy sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.51, for a total value of $1,825,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,478,319.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 14,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $2,466,395.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 183,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,967,034. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,041 shares of company stock valued at $6,799,177 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Up 0.7 %

Packaging Co. of America stock opened at $186.08 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.57. Packaging Co. of America has a one year low of $122.20 and a one year high of $188.61.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 20.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Packaging Co. of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is currently 58.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on PKG shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $172.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $147.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Packaging Co. of America has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.33.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

