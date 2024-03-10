Paula Green Sells 600 Shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Stock

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) SVP Paula Green sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total value of $22,458.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 92,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,475,375.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Twist Bioscience Stock Performance

Twist Bioscience stock opened at $37.57 on Friday. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 1 year low of $11.46 and a 1 year high of $43.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.60.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $71.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.59 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 78.44% and a negative return on equity of 32.16%. Twist Bioscience’s revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.74) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TWST shares. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Twist Bioscience from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Twist Bioscience

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Twist Bioscience during the fourth quarter worth about $976,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $526,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Twist Bioscience during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,590,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Twist Bioscience by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 26,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after acquiring an additional 3,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Twist Bioscience by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 253,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,363,000 after purchasing an additional 10,097 shares in the last quarter.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development.

Featured Articles

