Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Shares Purchased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,731 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,433 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.16% of Paycom Software worth $24,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Seven Eight Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 234.1% in the 3rd quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 4,935 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,458 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 2.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 111,715 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,964,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193 shares during the period. KPP Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the 3rd quarter valued at $371,000. Legacy Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,795 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in Paycom Software by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 6,731 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Stock Performance

Shares of PAYC stock opened at $181.22 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $191.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $217.51. The stock has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a PE ratio of 30.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.16. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $146.15 and a 1 year high of $374.04.

Paycom Software Dividend Announcement

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $434.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.50 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 24.60% and a net margin of 20.12%. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PAYC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on Paycom Software from $205.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Paycom Software from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Paycom Software from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Friday, January 5th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $262.33.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

