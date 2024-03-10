PepGen Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2028 Earnings of ($0.49) Per Share (NASDAQ:PEPG)

PepGen Inc. (NASDAQ:PEPGFree Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush issued their FY2028 earnings per share estimates for PepGen in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 6th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.49) for the year. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for PepGen’s current full-year earnings is ($3.66) per share.

PepGen Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PEPG opened at $14.24 on Friday. PepGen has a one year low of $3.72 and a one year high of $20.00. The stock has a market cap of $339.05 million, a PE ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.47.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepGen during the second quarter worth $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in PepGen by 146.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in PepGen in the third quarter valued at $33,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in PepGen by 689.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,287 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in PepGen in the second quarter valued at $39,000. 71.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PepGen news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 2,557,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.64 per share, with a total value of $27,212,789.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,179,273 shares in the company, valued at $97,667,464.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PepGen Company Profile

PepGen Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oligonucleotide therapeutics for use in the treatment of severe neuromuscular and neurologic diseases. Its lead product candidate is PGN-EDO51, an EDO peptide that id in Phase I clinical trial to treat individuals with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD).

