PepGen Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2028 Earnings of ($0.49) Per Share (NASDAQ:PEPG)

PepGen Inc. (NASDAQ:PEPG – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush issued their FY2028 earnings per share estimates for PepGen in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 6th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.49) for the year. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for PepGen’s current full-year earnings is ($3.66) per share.
PepGen Stock Performance
NASDAQ:PEPG opened at $14.24 on Friday. PepGen has a one year low of $3.72 and a one year high of $20.00. The stock has a market cap of $339.05 million, a PE ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.47.
In other PepGen news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 2,557,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.64 per share, with a total value of $27,212,789.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,179,273 shares in the company, valued at $97,667,464.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.
PepGen Company Profile
PepGen Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oligonucleotide therapeutics for use in the treatment of severe neuromuscular and neurologic diseases. Its lead product candidate is PGN-EDO51, an EDO peptide that id in Phase I clinical trial to treat individuals with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD).
