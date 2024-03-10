PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS) Shares Purchased by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,035,695 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,284 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 2.15% of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF worth $100,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PULS. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 1,211.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares during the last quarter.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF stock opened at $49.54 on Friday. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $48.90 and a 12-month high of $49.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.45.

About PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

