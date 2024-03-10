Phunware (PHUN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 12th. Analysts expect Phunware to post earnings of ($2.33) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Phunware Price Performance

NASDAQ:PHUN opened at $10.48 on Friday. Phunware has a 12 month low of $3.50 and a 12 month high of $44.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.90 and its 200 day moving average is $9.77. The company has a market capitalization of $82.48 million, a P/E ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 2.38.

Get Phunware alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Phunware

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHUN. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Phunware during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Phunware during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Phunware by 2,113.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 91,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 86,971 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Phunware by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,200,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after purchasing an additional 23,121 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Phunware during the first quarter valued at approximately $361,000. 7.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Phunware

Phunware, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers integrated software platform that equips companies with the products, solutions, and services to engage, manage, and monetize their mobile application portfolios in the United States and internationally. The company's products and services include cloud-based mobile software that licenses in software development kits (SDKs) form utilized inside mobile applications, such as analytics that provides data related to application use and engagement; content management that allows application administrators to create and manage app content in a cloud-based portal; alerts, notifications, and messaging; marketing automation that enables location-triggered messages and workflow; advertising; and location-based services that include mapping, navigation, wayfinding, workflow, asset management, and policy enforcement.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Phunware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phunware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.