PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:STPZ) Hits New 1-Year High at $51.53

PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:STPZ – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $51.53 and last traded at $51.52, with a volume of 23428 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $51.44.

PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STPZ. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 14.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 748,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,182,000 after acquiring an additional 93,561 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association increased its holdings in PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 255,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,066,000 after purchasing an additional 65,327 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 380.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 66,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,342,000 after purchasing an additional 52,632 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,999,000. Finally, MAS Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 42,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,329,000 after buying an additional 2,540 shares during the period.

PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund Company Profile

PIMCO 1-5 Year US TIPS Index ETF, formerly Pimco 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund (ETF) designed to capture the returns of the shorter maturity subset of the Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) market by tracking The BofA Merrill Lynch 1-5 Year US Inflation-Linked Treasury Index.

