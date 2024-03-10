Piper Sandler Cuts APA (NASDAQ:APA) Price Target to $33.00

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on APA. StockNews.com lowered APA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Scotiabank restated a sector perform rating and set a $37.00 target price (down from $43.00) on shares of APA in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on APA from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on APA from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on APA from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Shares of NASDAQ APA opened at $30.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 3.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.52. APA has a 52-week low of $29.47 and a 52-week high of $46.15.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.18). APA had a net margin of 34.95% and a return on equity of 62.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that APA will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

APA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 19th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.78%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On APA

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in APA by 117.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in APA in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in APA by 64.0% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in APA in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in APA by 228.6% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

APA Company Profile

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, compression, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian Basin long-haul pipeline.

