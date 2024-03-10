Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.43.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Roth Mkm cut their price target on Playtika from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 20th. HSBC lowered shares of Playtika from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $14.90 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Wedbush reduced their target price on Playtika from $14.75 to $11.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Playtika from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Playtika from $11.00 to $8.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Playtika by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,500,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,401,000 after acquiring an additional 2,896,619 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Playtika by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,704,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,450,000 after buying an additional 2,168,206 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Playtika by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,494,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,192,000 after buying an additional 1,327,596 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Playtika by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,489,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,425,000 after buying an additional 488,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Playtika by 185.1% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,416,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568,593 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.94% of the company’s stock.

PLTK opened at $7.16 on Friday. Playtika has a twelve month low of $6.25 and a twelve month high of $12.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.49 and a 200-day moving average of $8.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.85.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.07). Playtika had a negative return on equity of 81.85% and a net margin of 9.15%. The business had revenue of $637.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Playtika will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.59%. Playtika’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.50%.

Playtika Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Asia pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and social casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms and direct-to-consumer platforms.

