Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.43.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Roth Mkm cut their price target on Playtika from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 20th. HSBC lowered shares of Playtika from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $14.90 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Wedbush reduced their target price on Playtika from $14.75 to $11.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Playtika from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Playtika from $11.00 to $8.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th.
PLTK opened at $7.16 on Friday. Playtika has a twelve month low of $6.25 and a twelve month high of $12.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.49 and a 200-day moving average of $8.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.85.
Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.07). Playtika had a negative return on equity of 81.85% and a net margin of 9.15%. The business had revenue of $637.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Playtika will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.59%. Playtika’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.50%.
Playtika Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Asia pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and social casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms and direct-to-consumer platforms.
