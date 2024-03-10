PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its holdings in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,799,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 26,597 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned 2.25% of PotlatchDeltic worth $81,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in PotlatchDeltic by 2,132.0% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new position in PotlatchDeltic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in PotlatchDeltic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in PotlatchDeltic by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in PotlatchDeltic by 490.2% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PCH shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.33.

PotlatchDeltic Stock Up 1.2 %

PCH stock opened at $46.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 1 year low of $41.31 and a 1 year high of $54.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 61.03 and a beta of 1.15.

PotlatchDeltic Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. PotlatchDeltic’s payout ratio is presently 233.77%.

Insider Activity at PotlatchDeltic

In related news, CEO Eric J. Cremers sold 17,591 shares of PotlatchDeltic stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.13, for a total value of $793,881.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 241,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,881,339.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other PotlatchDeltic news, VP Michele Tyler sold 3,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total transaction of $179,115.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,438,340.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric J. Cremers sold 17,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.13, for a total transaction of $793,881.83. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 241,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,881,339.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,124 shares of company stock valued at $1,043,626. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

PotlatchDeltic Profile

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

