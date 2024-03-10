Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) Shares Gap Down to $133.90

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $133.90, but opened at $122.92. Preformed Line Products shares last traded at $120.90, with a volume of 20,867 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut Preformed Line Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Get Preformed Line Products alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on PLPC

Preformed Line Products Stock Down 3.7 %

Preformed Line Products Announces Dividend

The company has a market capitalization of $630.86 million, a P/E ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $128.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.73.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. Preformed Line Products’s payout ratio is 6.31%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PLPC. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Preformed Line Products by 215.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 68,311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,106,000 after acquiring an additional 46,656 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Preformed Line Products by 84.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,088,000 after purchasing an additional 14,363 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Preformed Line Products during the 2nd quarter worth $1,811,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Preformed Line Products by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 172,184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,878,000 after purchasing an additional 11,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Preformed Line Products during the 1st quarter worth $623,000. 41.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Preformed Line Products

(Get Free Report)

Preformed Line Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products and systems that are used in the construction and maintenance of overhead, ground-mounted, and underground networks for the energy, telecommunication, cable operator, information, and other industries. The company offers optical ground wire products to support, protect, terminate, and splice transmission and distribution lines, as well as bolted, welded, and compressed connectors for substations; and string hardware products, polymer insulators, wildlife protection, substation fittings, and motion control devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Preformed Line Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preformed Line Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.