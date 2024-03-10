Prime Medicine (NYSE:PRME) Shares Gap Up to $8.14

Shares of Prime Medicine, Inc. (NYSE:PRME – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.14, but opened at $8.40. Prime Medicine shares last traded at $8.48, with a volume of 28,641 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Prime Medicine from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Prime Medicine in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Prime Medicine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.57.

Prime Medicine Price Performance

Insider Activity

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.56. The firm has a market cap of $969.12 million, a PE ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 1.88.

In related news, Director Robert Nelsen purchased 3,200,000 shares of Prime Medicine stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.25 per share, for a total transaction of $20,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,000,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 24.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prime Medicine

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Prime Medicine by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Prime Medicine by 206.8% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Prime Medicine by 293.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 2,436 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Prime Medicine by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 2,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Prime Medicine by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 2,743 shares in the last quarter. 47.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Prime Medicine



Prime Medicine, Inc, a biotechnology company, delivers genetic therapies to address diseases by deploying gene editing technology. The company offers Prime Editors with a Prime Editor protein, comprising a fusion between a Cas protein and a reverse transcriptase enzyme; and a pegRNA, which targets the Prime Editor to a specific genomic location and provides a template for making the desired edit to the target DNA sequence.

Featured Articles

