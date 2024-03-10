Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG) Shares Bought by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 11.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,994 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,376 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of Principal Financial Group worth $12,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PFG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 490,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,352,000 after buying an additional 17,122 shares in the last quarter. AXQ Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. AXQ Capital LP now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,290,000. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $836,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in Principal Financial Group by 12.3% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 22,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI raised Principal Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to an “inline” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.18.

Principal Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of PFG stock opened at $79.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.24. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.17 and a 12 month high of $84.65.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.13. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 15.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 11th. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 109.39%.

Principal Financial Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, February 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Principal Financial Group Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

See Also

