Priority Technology (PRTH) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 12th. Analysts expect Priority Technology to post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter.

Priority Technology Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ PRTH opened at $3.16 on Friday. Priority Technology has a 52 week low of $2.62 and a 52 week high of $5.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.40. The company has a market cap of $242.44 million, a P/E ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 0.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, B. Riley upgraded Priority Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Sean Kiewiet sold 10,000 shares of Priority Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total transaction of $35,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,381,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,836,485.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,919 shares of company stock worth $54,136. 77.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Priority Technology

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Priority Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Priority Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Priority Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Priority Technology by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 3,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Priority Technology by 68.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 2,913 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

About Priority Technology

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Small and Medium-Sized Businesses (SMB) Payments, Business-To-Business Payments, and Enterprise Payments. The company offers MX product line, including MX Connect and MX Merchant products, such as MX Insights, MX Storefront, MX Retail, MX Invoice, MX B2B and ACH.com, and others, which provides flexible and customizable set of business applications that helps to manage critical business work functions and revenue performance to resellers and merchant clients using core payment processing.

