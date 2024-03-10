PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT) versus DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Financial Contrast

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Free Report) and DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends and risk.

Volatility and Risk

PROCEPT BioRobotics has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DexCom has a beta of 1.18, indicating that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get PROCEPT BioRobotics alerts:

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares PROCEPT BioRobotics and DexCom’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PROCEPT BioRobotics $136.19 million 18.44 -$105.90 million ($2.24) -22.00 DexCom $3.62 billion 14.39 $541.50 million $1.31 103.25

Profitability

DexCom has higher revenue and earnings than PROCEPT BioRobotics. PROCEPT BioRobotics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DexCom, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares PROCEPT BioRobotics and DexCom’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PROCEPT BioRobotics -77.75% -46.59% -30.63% DexCom 14.95% 28.31% 9.74%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

79.5% of PROCEPT BioRobotics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.9% of DexCom shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.6% of PROCEPT BioRobotics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of DexCom shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for PROCEPT BioRobotics and DexCom, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PROCEPT BioRobotics 0 0 6 0 3.00 DexCom 0 2 10 1 2.92

PROCEPT BioRobotics currently has a consensus price target of $45.60, indicating a potential downside of 7.47%. DexCom has a consensus price target of $134.64, indicating a potential downside of 0.45%. Given DexCom’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe DexCom is more favorable than PROCEPT BioRobotics.

Summary

DexCom beats PROCEPT BioRobotics on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PROCEPT BioRobotics

(Get Free Report)

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, develops transformative solutions in urology. It develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH). The company also designs Aquablation therapy for males suffering from lower urinary tract symptoms due to BPH. PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

About DexCom

(Get Free Report)

DexCom, Inc., a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions. It has also submitted FDA review for Dexcom Stelo for people with type 2 diabetes. The company has a collaboration and license agreement with Verily Life Sciences LLC and Verily Ireland Limited to develop blood-based or interstitial glucose monitoring products. It markets its products directly to endocrinologists, physicians, and diabetes educators. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Receive News & Ratings for PROCEPT BioRobotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROCEPT BioRobotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.