Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.30.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PGNY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Progyny in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Progyny from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Progyny from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Progyny in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Progyny in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Progyny alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Progyny

Insider Buying and Selling at Progyny

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Progyny

In other Progyny news, Director Kevin K. Gordon sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.93, for a total value of $89,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,854 shares in the company, valued at $354,054.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Kevin K. Gordon sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.93, for a total transaction of $89,825.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $354,054.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Mark S. Livingston sold 12,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.59, for a total transaction of $452,545.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,871 shares in the company, valued at $1,715,009.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 284,586 shares of company stock worth $10,750,665 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Progyny during the fourth quarter valued at $14,608,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in Progyny by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 902,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,570,000 after purchasing an additional 104,465 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC purchased a new stake in Progyny in the fourth quarter valued at $356,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Progyny by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 3,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashford Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Progyny in the fourth quarter valued at $10,956,000. 94.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Progyny Price Performance

Progyny stock opened at $35.49 on Friday. Progyny has a 1-year low of $29.44 and a 1-year high of $44.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.20 and its 200 day moving average is $35.67.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $269.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.08 million. Progyny had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Progyny will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Progyny

(Get Free Report

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.