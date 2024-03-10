Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.30.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PGNY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Progyny in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Progyny from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Progyny from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Progyny in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Progyny in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Progyny during the fourth quarter valued at $14,608,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in Progyny by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 902,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,570,000 after purchasing an additional 104,465 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC purchased a new stake in Progyny in the fourth quarter valued at $356,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Progyny by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 3,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashford Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Progyny in the fourth quarter valued at $10,956,000. 94.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Progyny stock opened at $35.49 on Friday. Progyny has a 1-year low of $29.44 and a 1-year high of $44.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.20 and its 200 day moving average is $35.67.
Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $269.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.08 million. Progyny had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Progyny will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.
