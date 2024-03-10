ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Shares Sold by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. cut its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 480 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. KPP Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the third quarter valued at $10,474,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the third quarter valued at $886,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 369.9% in the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after buying an additional 12,714 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 8.6% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 251,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,228,000 after buying an additional 19,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS NOBL opened at $98.44 on Friday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a twelve month low of $55.69 and a twelve month high of $67.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.21.

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

