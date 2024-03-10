Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) Receives $69.63 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $69.63.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PRTA. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Prothena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Prothena from $98.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Prothena in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Prothena from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Prothena from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th.

Insider Transactions at Prothena

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prothena

In other news, CAO Karin L. Walker sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $170,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Prothena during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in Prothena during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Prothena during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Prothena by 265.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,544 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Prothena by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. 97.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prothena Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PRTA opened at $30.22 on Thursday. Prothena has a 12-month low of $24.28 and a 12-month high of $79.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -10.79 and a beta of 0.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.63.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 million. Prothena had a negative net margin of 160.91% and a negative return on equity of 24.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Prothena will post -4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Prothena

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies to treat diseases caused by protein dysregulation in the United States. The company is involved in developing Birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; NNC6019 that completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis; and PRX005, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

