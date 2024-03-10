Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Holdings Decreased by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,241 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $1,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PEG. Shelton Capital Management lifted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 15.8% in the third quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 21,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 338.0% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 203,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,570,000 after purchasing an additional 156,887 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 429,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,425,000 after purchasing an additional 122,178 shares during the period. New England Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,376,000 after buying an additional 15,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 28.7% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 45,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,580,000 after buying an additional 10,103 shares during the period. 72.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PEG shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim lowered shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.25.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PEG opened at $64.26 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $32.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.53, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.57. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $53.71 and a 1 year high of $65.59.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 22.81%. The company’s revenue was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. This is a boost from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is currently 46.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $86,562.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,721 shares in the company, valued at $9,684,423. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 1,774 shares of company stock worth $110,364 in the last ninety days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

Featured Articles

