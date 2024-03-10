PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) Stock Price Up 12.2%

PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT – Get Free Report) rose 12.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $5.80 and last traded at $5.72. Approximately 598,709 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 3,078,471 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.10.

PCT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Roth Capital lowered PureCycle Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Craig Hallum lowered PureCycle Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered PureCycle Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.75.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 4.95. The company has a market cap of $843.04 million, a PE ratio of -7.77 and a beta of 1.51.

PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.08. Research analysts anticipate that PureCycle Technologies, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PCT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 113,962.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,370,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,706,000 after purchasing an additional 45,330,933 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the third quarter worth $163,774,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 1,171.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,378,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270,100 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 57.3% during the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,873,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 11.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,067,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,239,000 after purchasing an additional 814,248 shares in the last quarter. 62.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PureCycle Technologies, Inc produces recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled resin. Its recycling process separates color, odor, and other contaminants from plastic waste feedstock to transform it into virgin-like resin. PureCycle Technologies, Inc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

