Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) Receives $4.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.67.

PRPL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1.25 price objective on shares of Purple Innovation in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $1.00 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Purple Innovation in a research report on Monday, November 13th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRPL. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Purple Innovation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,727,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Purple Innovation by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,232,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,782 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Purple Innovation during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,000,000. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its holdings in Purple Innovation by 90.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,642,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,567,000 after buying an additional 779,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Purple Innovation by 183.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 879,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after buying an additional 568,618 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PRPL opened at $1.95 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.24 and a 200 day moving average of $1.30. Purple Innovation has a 52 week low of $0.55 and a 52 week high of $4.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.21 million, a P/E ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 1.98.

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. The company also offers bases, foundations, sheets, mattress protectors, bed frames, seat cushions, blankets, and duvets, as well as pet beds. It markets and sells its products through its e-commerce online channels, retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through Purple retail showrooms.

