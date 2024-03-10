Purple Innovation (PRPL) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 12th. Analysts expect Purple Innovation to post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Purple Innovation stock opened at $1.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $206.21 million, a PE ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.39. Purple Innovation has a one year low of $0.55 and a one year high of $4.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.24 and a 200 day moving average of $1.30.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Purple Innovation by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 20,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 2,599 shares during the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC boosted its stake in Purple Innovation by 19.7% during the first quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 16,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 2,662 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Purple Innovation by 51.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 3,409 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Purple Innovation by 7.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 3,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Purple Innovation by 1.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 473,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after buying an additional 4,473 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.
Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. The company also offers bases, foundations, sheets, mattress protectors, bed frames, seat cushions, blankets, and duvets, as well as pet beds. It markets and sells its products through its e-commerce online channels, retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through Purple retail showrooms.
