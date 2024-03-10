Purple Innovation (PRPL) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 12th. Analysts expect Purple Innovation to post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Purple Innovation Stock Down 2.0 %

Purple Innovation stock opened at $1.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $206.21 million, a PE ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.39. Purple Innovation has a one year low of $0.55 and a one year high of $4.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.24 and a 200 day moving average of $1.30.

Get Purple Innovation alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Purple Innovation

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Purple Innovation by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 20,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 2,599 shares during the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC boosted its stake in Purple Innovation by 19.7% during the first quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 16,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 2,662 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Purple Innovation by 51.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 3,409 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Purple Innovation by 7.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 3,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Purple Innovation by 1.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 473,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after buying an additional 4,473 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on PRPL. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on Purple Innovation from $1.00 to $2.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp cut their price target on Purple Innovation from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Purple Innovation in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1.25 price target on shares of Purple Innovation in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PRPL

About Purple Innovation

(Get Free Report)

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. The company also offers bases, foundations, sheets, mattress protectors, bed frames, seat cushions, blankets, and duvets, as well as pet beds. It markets and sells its products through its e-commerce online channels, retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through Purple retail showrooms.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Purple Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Purple Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.