Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for 908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS) Lowered by Leerink Partnrs

908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS – Free Report) – Analysts at Leerink Partnrs reduced their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for 908 Devices in a report released on Tuesday, March 5th. Leerink Partnrs analyst P. Souda now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.36) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.32). The consensus estimate for 908 Devices’ current full-year earnings is ($1.27) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for 908 Devices’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.27) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.13) EPS.

Get 908 Devices alerts:

908 Devices Trading Down 1.2 %

MASS opened at $6.86 on Friday. 908 Devices has a 1-year low of $4.85 and a 1-year high of $12.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.10. The company has a market capitalization of $222.13 million, a PE ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 0.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 908 Devices

908 Devices ( NASDAQ:MASS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.03. 908 Devices had a negative net margin of 72.47% and a negative return on equity of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $14.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of 908 Devices by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 28,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 3,917 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in 908 Devices by 683.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 26,271 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in 908 Devices by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,744,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,571,000 after purchasing an additional 33,044 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in 908 Devices by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 101,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after buying an additional 7,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granahan Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of 908 Devices by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 2,038,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,874,000 after buying an additional 195,368 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other 908 Devices news, insider Michael S. Turner sold 5,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.99, for a total transaction of $36,571.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,643.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other 908 Devices news, insider Michael S. Turner sold 5,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.99, for a total transaction of $36,571.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,643.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher D. Brown sold 7,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.12, for a total transaction of $67,214.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 877,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,006,493.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 40,346 shares of company stock valued at $324,982. 27.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About 908 Devices

(Get Free Report)

908 Devices Inc, a commercial-stage technology company, provides various purpose-built handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices to interrogate unknown and invisible materials in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets. The company's products include MX908, a handheld, battery-powered, and Mass Spec device that is designed for rapid analysis of gas, liquid, and solid materials of unknown identity; Rebel, a small desktop analyzer that provides real-time information on the extracellular environment in bioprocesses; Maven and Trace C2, an online device for bioprocess monitoring and control; and ZipChip solution, a plug-and-play, high-resolution separation platform that optimizes Mass Spec sample analysis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 908 Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 908 Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.