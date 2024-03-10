Q1 2025 EPS Estimates for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Boosted by Analyst

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair increased their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ross Stores in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 6th. William Blair analyst D. Carden now expects that the apparel retailer will post earnings per share of $1.30 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.27. The consensus estimate for Ross Stores’ current full-year earnings is $5.87 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Ross Stores’ Q3 2025 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.72 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $1.96 EPS.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The apparel retailer reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.19. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 41.15% and a net margin of 9.20%. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ROST. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim raised their price target on Ross Stores from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Ross Stores from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $147.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $144.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.21.

Ross Stores Price Performance

Shares of ROST stock opened at $145.74 on Friday. Ross Stores has a 1 year low of $99.00 and a 1 year high of $151.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $142.28 and its 200-day moving average is $129.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.21, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.04.

Ross Stores announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, March 5th that allows the company to buyback $2.10 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Ross Stores Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.3675 dividend. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is 24.10%.

Institutional Trading of Ross Stores

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 458.0% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 240 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

