Q1 2025 EPS Estimates for The Descartes Systems Group Inc. Lifted by William Blair (TSE:DSG)

The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (TSE:DSG – Free Report) (NASDAQ:DSGX) – William Blair raised their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 7th. William Blair analyst M. Pfau now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.54. The consensus estimate for The Descartes Systems Group’s current full-year earnings is $2.65 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for The Descartes Systems Group’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.65 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.43 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.82 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on DSG. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from C$81.00 to C$84.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from C$71.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from C$100.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday.

TSE DSG opened at C$123.43 on Friday. The Descartes Systems Group has a 12 month low of C$95.03 and a 12 month high of C$125.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$116.40 and a 200-day moving average of C$108.62. The company has a market cap of C$10.51 billion, a PE ratio of 69.34, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Descartes Systems Group

In other The Descartes Systems Group news, Senior Officer Andrew Roszko sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$110.25, for a total value of C$2,205,000.00. In other news, Senior Officer Andrew Roszko sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$110.25, for a total transaction of C$2,205,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Edward James Gardner sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$112.68, for a total value of C$450,720.00. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain solutions worldwide. The company's Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; e-commerce shipping and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

