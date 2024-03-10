Q1 2025 EPS Estimates for The Descartes Systems Group Inc. Raised by William Blair (NASDAQ:DSGX)

The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Free Report) (TSE:DSG) – Research analysts at William Blair upped their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a report issued on Thursday, March 7th. William Blair analyst M. Pfau now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.40. The consensus estimate for The Descartes Systems Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.66 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for The Descartes Systems Group’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.80 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.09 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on DSGX. StockNews.com raised shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities upped their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:DSGX opened at $91.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.26 and a beta of 0.94. The Descartes Systems Group has a 12-month low of $69.59 and a 12-month high of $93.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $86.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.21.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.07. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 20.23%. The company had revenue of $148.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Descartes Systems Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DSGX. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 270.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 697 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. 76.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain solutions worldwide. The company's Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; e-commerce shipping and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

