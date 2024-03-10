Q2 2024 Earnings Estimate for Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) Issued By Zacks Research

Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Altice USA in a report released on Wednesday, March 6th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.09. The consensus estimate for Altice USA’s current full-year earnings is $0.25 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Altice USA’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Altice USA from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Benchmark decreased their target price on Altice USA from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 29th. HSBC lowered Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and cut their price target for the company from $4.00 to $1.20 in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Altice USA from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Altice USA from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altice USA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.22.

Shares of NYSE:ATUS opened at $2.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 22.92 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.68. Altice USA has a twelve month low of $1.75 and a twelve month high of $4.04.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Altice USA had a net margin of 0.58% and a negative return on equity of 12.81%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.43) EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Readystate Asset Management LP lifted its stake in Altice USA by 236.7% in the 4th quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP now owns 446,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 313,970 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Altice USA by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 320,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after buying an additional 8,627 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Altice USA by 442.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 436,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after buying an additional 355,763 shares during the last quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Altice USA by 339.7% during the 4th quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 770,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after buying an additional 595,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Altice USA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 54.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

